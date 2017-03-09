Mystery Motorola flagship with Snapdragon 835 likely in the making

Motorola is launching several impressive offerings in the market to grab a strong foothold of the market. Now, it looks like the company is prepping to unveil a flagship device with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Here's the mystery Motorola phone coming later this year with four antennas. In a case and taped over. pic.twitter.com/vjrz3XnEAN — Diana Goovaerts (@DiaMariesbeat) March 9, 2017

The same has been tipped by a tweet showing a Motorola phone subjected to a LTE Gigabit test. This tweet has been posted by the Twitter handle of Diana Goovaerts. Though the tweet shows the mystery Motorola phone, there is nothing much other that we could decipher from the picture as the device was tapped and housed in a case.

She further mentions that the manufacturer is in plans to unveil a flagship phone with the Snapdragon 835 SoC. It will feature four antennas based on the unique tech that is in the making, she claims. Moreover, in the LTE Gigabit test on Sprint network, the device has exhibited an average speed of 700-900 Mbps.

The Galaxy S8 that is pegged for March 29 launch will feature the Snapdragon 835 processor. Besides this phone, even the HTC 11 is likely to use this SoC. Qualcomm is already facing issues in meeting the huge demand for the Snapdragon 835 SoC. In addition, the Motorola flagship is also claimed to use this SoC, which will definitely add to the demand. But we need to keep in mind that we cannot expect the Motorola flagship to be launched until the second half of this year as the Moto G5 and G5 Plus were announced just a few days back.