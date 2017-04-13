New Alcatel smartphone spotted on GFXBench

Alcatel released four devices at the MWC in February, and apparently, the company is coming up with another one. Now, a new Alcatel smartphone bearing the model number Alcatel 6060 has made an appearance on the GFXBench. However, according to a source, it is none other than the Alcatel Idol 5.

The benchmark listing has allowed us to take a peek into the features and specifications of the device. The Alcatel Idol 5 is said to come with a 5.2-inch display carrying a resolution of 1920 x 1080 (FHD). Under its hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz, which is most likely to be the Snapdragon 625 SoC.

In terms of storage, the smartphone will have 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage out of which 22GB is user-available as per the benchmark.

The listing further reveals that the Alcatel Idol 5 will bear the Adreno 506 GPU. Talking about the camera department, the device will sport a 12MP rear shooter with autofocus and flash, as well as an 8MP camera in the front for taking selfies and video calls.

On the software front, the smartphone will be running the Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box.

It offers standard connectivity options including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, compass, accelerometer, gyro, light sensors, pedometer, and a proximity sensor. No information about the battery is known yet.

As of now, we don't know about the launch date or the pricing of the Alcatel Idol 5. Hopefully, Alcatel will soon shed some lights on its new smartphone.

