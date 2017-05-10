New alleged iPhone renders out: Vertical dual cameras and bezel-less display

Leaks and rumors concerning the iPhone 8 have been flooding the internet lately. Almost every other day a new report regarding the upcoming iPhone shows up. Up until now, we have seen a countless number of images claimed to be of the Apple device.

However, the authenticity of those images is questionable. Now, a fresh set of alleged iPhone 8 renders has hit the web. Notably, these are based on factory CAD images and come from GearIndia and @OnLeaks. Considering the fact that @OnLeaks usually come up with renders of unannounced phones that turn out to legit, chances are that these iPhone 8 images are accurate as well.

However, you should keep in mind that Apple is said to experiment with many iPhone 8 prototypes. So the actual handset may look entirely different than the device seen in these images. Anyway, read on to know what have we found out from these renders.

Neat and stylish design There is no doubt that these renders of the iPhone 8 look stunning. Apple tries to come up new designs for its iPhones every year. So it is natural to expect the iPhone 8 to sport a very sleek and stylish look. No rear fingerprint sensor If you can remember, a number of previous leaks had suggested that the iPhone 8 wouldn't have a fingerprint sensor on its back. As you can see from the image above, you can't see any fingerprint scanner on the rear of the device. So, it can be assumed that Apple has found a way to embed the Touch ID sensor into the display. Almost bezel-less display This shouldn't come as a surprise. These images clearly reveal that the iPhone 8 would have minimal bezels around its display. Apparently, the 10th-anniversary model will have a large display, which will cover its entire front. No physical home button It has become a trend among smartphone manufacturer giants to ditch the physical home button on their devices. Apple seems to be following the same suit. As per these renders, the upcoming iPhone is not going to feature a physical home button. Vertical rear dual-camera setup Keeping in line with all the earlier leaks, these renders also show a dual-camera setup, which is vertically placed on the back of the handset. I think it is safe to say that the iPhone 8 will indeed ship with vertically arranged rear dual cameras. Other rumors Other rumors about the iPhone 8 suggest that the device will have wireless charging support, a 3D camera on the front and a larger battery inside than its predecessor. Launch to get delayed? Recently, we came to know from various reports that the Cupertino giant is facing some production related issues due to which the iPhone 8 launch might get delayed. However, according to one source, the production of the upcoming iPhone is on the track. This means we will get to see this much-hyped device in September.

