New Android malware samples to hit 3.5 million by the end of 2017: G Data

Android being the most widely used Operating system among smartphone users, there is no doubt in being the most infectious one as well.

Now, a new report by G Data antivirus software firm speaks about how Android OS has been effected these days. Especially, the open nature of Android made it more vulnerable to all the malicious attacks. This antivirus firm has discovered that the applications with malware infected in it are increasing highly on this platform. They have given an estimation on this issue.

According to them, by the end of this year, there is a chance of getting 3.5 million new malware samples on this OS. They have already discovered around 750,000 affected Android apps in Q1 of this year.

They say that these problems are mainly associated with third-party devices because of delayed updates. G Data says that the new Android malware samples around 8,400 are discovered on daily basis, which comes around 350 an hour, and almost one for every ten seconds.

G Data says, "Only 4.9 percent of smartphone and tablet users have Android 7 [Nougat], which has been available since August 2016. 20 percent still use version 4.4, 32 percent version 5 and 31.2 percent Android 6.0. The problem is that third party providers do not adapt the new operating system for older devices ("older" in this case meaning one year or more)."

It adds, "Sometimes, newer operating system updates are not published at all. Hence, in many cases, it can take a long time before any updates are provided. That is if they are provided at all." To stay away from this malware, it is highly recommended to keep your device up to date and install only apps from Google Play store.