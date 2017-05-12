New bezel-less Sharp smartphone coming on May 24

Japanese handset manufacturer has just sent out press invites for an event that is to take place on May 24 in Beijing, China. While the media invite doesn't reveal what the event is for, it does include an image of what appears to be the edge of a bezel-less smartphone.

The tagline of the invitation, which is in Chinese, reads that the company wants to create an unbounded media communication. So from both the image and the caption hints towards the launch of a bezel-less phone. If you can remember, almost two months ago, alleged renders of a bezel-less Sharp Aquos model leaked online. Apart from the lack of bezels, it also sports an innovative display style and high screen-to-body ratio.

As seen from the image, the physical home button of the phone is unusually tilted to the right edge of the screen, which is likely to double function as a fingerprint sensor. Moreover, there is a selfie camera placed at the side of the fingerprint scanner and also a notification strip around the display.

On the rear, the Sharp phone features a single round camera with circular LED flash around it. A laser autofocus is also located beside the camera.

Needless to say, we are just doing guesswork over here. Sharp may come up with an entirely different smartphone that has no resemblance to this one.

However, we are pretty sure that the company will release a bezel-less handset.

We should also remind you that Sharp had launched the Sharp Aquos Crystal back in 2014, which didn't have any bezels around its display.

