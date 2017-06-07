New color variants of Moto E4 surface online

The appearance Moto E4 in numerous leaks proves that it will be launched shortly. It is a known fact that there will be different color variants for the device.

Today, popular leakster Roland Quandt of WinFuture has taken to its Twitter account to reveal some new color variants of the alleged Moto E4. We have come to know about them via AndroidHeadlines. The new renders show the phone in Blue, Rose Gold and Black colors. Thanks to the white background, you can see almost every detail of the devices. Moreover, the pictures have revealed both the front and rear part of the devices.

The Moto E4 bears slightly thick bezels around its display and a physical home button. The back of the smartphone houses a circular camera module accompanied by a LED flash. The signature Moto branding is also present on the rear part. There are sleek antenna lines running across the body of the device.

As for the internal specifications of the Moto E4, the previous leaks have given us an idea of what the phone will bring to its customers. It is tipped to come equipped with a Mediatek MT6737M SoC along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of default storage. It is said to even come with a microSD slot option using which the storage space can be extended more.

Display-wise, the phone is likely to sport a relatively smaller 5-inch screen. However, considering the pricing factor, the small display size is understandable.

Motorola Moto E4 Gold, Blue + Grey - more pics here: https://t.co/4e02CWmx63 pic.twitter.com/xJbrjmoJGn — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 6, 2017

Coming to the optics department, Moto E4 will feature an 8MP main snapper and a 5MP selfie shooter on the front. Driving the device will be a 2,800mAh battery.

Interestingly, the smartphone is claimed to arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box.