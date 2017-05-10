New Elephone S8 video shows off its beautiful design

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Elephone is known for offering affordable smartphones with high-end specs to its customers. Last month, the company announced that they are going to launch six new handsets this year. While the Elephone P8 camera phones are getting all the attention, the company has another impressive smartphone called Elephone S8 up its sleeves.

The Elephone S8 will be soon available for sale and it has appeared in a YouTube video as well. As you can see, the device looks simply stunning. Similar to the design of the Xiaomi Mi Mix and the Sharp Aquos, it also sports a bezel-less display in three out of four sides. Other than the stylish design, the Elephone S8 boasts some impressive features.

The smartphone is powered by a Deca-core Helio X20 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. Talking about the memory aspect, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage. Display-wise, the handset sports a 6-inch FHD display.

In terms of optics, the Elephone S8 features a 21MP primary shooter with LED flash on its back, while on the front there is a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, the device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

As seen from the video, the S8 carries the typical Elephone Lumia waves on its back, which is made of glass. The back cover merges smoothly with the frame of the smartphone, giving it a premium look.

Anyway, it is just a matter of days now before the Elephone S8 hits the market.