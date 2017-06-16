New entry-level smartphone LG X Charge appears in FCC

Apparently, LG is working on an entry-level smartphone dubbed as the LG X Charge. We say this based on a recently revealed FCC documents where a handset with the model number LG-M327 is mentioned.

Basically, this kind of phones come with a low price tag and are meant for first-time smartphone users. Talking about the specs, the alleged LG X charge will sport an HD display with the resolution of 720×1280 pixels. Unfortunately, the FCC documentation has not revealed the size of the screen, but it could come with a 5.5-inch panel like other similar devices.

Notably, the display light will flicker at such a rate that it doesn't trigger seizures for those with epilepsy. We have also come to know that the handset will carry a 3.5mm standard headphone jack. It does make sense given the fact that it is an entry-level smartphone.

The FCC listing further discloses that the phone's battery will last up to 18 days on standby and 10 days on talk time. Unfortunately, the size of the battery unit is not mentioned.

We assume that just like the LG X Power and LG X Power 2, the most highlighted feature of the LG X Charge will be its battery. So we won't be surprised seeing a large 4500mAh battery on the device.

As of now, we have received no other information about the specs and features of the smartphone. Neither do we know its launch timeline. However, the moment we come across new leaks, we will let you know.