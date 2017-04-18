New hands-on image of LeEco Le X920 Model surfaces online

It was only last week when the Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition. Now, a new image of the alleged LeEco Le X920 has just been spotted online, which is expected to be the company's next smartphone.

If you can remember, the LeEco Le X920 had made appearances in earlier leaks as well. This model was seen in a leaked video a few weeks back, which let us take a good look at the design of the smartphone. This latest leak reveals the design of the Le X920 along with some of its probable specifications. As we can see from the image, the front camera of the device will be accompanied by a flash.

According to listed specifications, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor. This could mean that the Le X920 was supposed to be launched last year, but couldn't due to the financial problems faced by LeEco. Further, the device is expected to run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with EUI 5 on top of it.

Keeping in line with the previous leaks that suggested that the LeEco Le X920 would ship with a 6.3-inch 2K display, the size of the device quite large as seen from the image.

While this latest image doesn't offer us a rear view of the smartphone, it is reported to feature a dual camera setup at the back.

As of now, we don't have any more information regarding the other specifications and pricing details of the Le X920. Also, we don't know when the company plans to launch the smartphone.

