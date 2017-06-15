New hints suggest iPhone 8 to have wireless charging

As the Apple's flagship for 2017 approaches release, the rumors and speculations are all time high. Recently Wistron Corporation's CEO Robert Hwang was heard talking about the assembly process of iPhone and dropped a few hints regarding the wireless charging feature on the upcoming iPhone 8.

Robert Hwang stated,"Assembly process for the previous generations of iPhones have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit."

It is worth mentioning here that Wistron Corporation manufactures iPhone SE in India which is neither waterproof nor does it support wireless charging. This leaves us with the conclusion that Hwang was most probably talking about the enhancements made to the latest iPhones.

However, news like these demand skepticism since there is no solid proof or certainty about the facts.

Here are several other facts about upcoming iPhone 8 that have been speculated:

Apple will introduce support for augmented reality with iPhone's next model.

It was also rumored that the release of iPhone 8 may be delayed until 2018 due to supply chain issues.

A leaked schematic shows that iPhone will have touch ID sensor on the back, it is still uncertain if the fact is true.

iPhone 8 is expected to have an edge to edge display.

It is also expected that the smartphone will have vertical dual camera setup.

There is no end to leaks and rumors regarding iPhone 8 and it isn't until the launch we will find out which of these rumors turn out to be true and which do not.