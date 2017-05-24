New Honor 9 leaked image shows no rear fingerprint scanner

We already know that Huawei is all set to launch the much-anticipated Honor 9 by the end of next month. The expected dates are June 21, June 22 and June 27. As usual, quite a lot of rumors and leaks surrounding its specs and features have been flooding the internet lately.

Now, a picture of a guy holding the alleged Honor 9 has surfaced online. This photo was recently posted by a user on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. Unfortunately, we can only see the rear part of the device. However, we have come to know a couple of things from this leaked image. Firstly, there are two cameras placed side by side on its back.

This doesn't really surprise us as previous rumors had also suggested the same. The rear dual camera setup on the Honor 9 is tipped to be consisting of 20MP + 12MP sensors.

The second thing we noticed is the absence of a fingerprint scanner. Up until now, most of the leaks hinted that the Honor 9 will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Since the phablet is unlikely to feature a physical home button, the biometric Touch ID should be embedded underneath the display. We are not denying the possibility of a physical home button that will double function as a fingerprint sensor.

Of course, this image may turn out be false, so you better take this leak with a pinch of salt. In any case, more rumors about the Honor 9 will continue to pour in until the official launch.

