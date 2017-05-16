New Honor product launch scheduled for May 23

Well, 2017 has been a quite busy year for Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei. They have already released some new phones, which include Huawei P9, Honor V9, Honor 8 Lite and the Huawei Y3. Now, the company is planning to come up with another new product. The launch event for the unveiling is scheduled for May 23 in China.

Huawei has shared a poster on both the official Honor website and the official Honor Weibo account. Ass you can see from the poster, there is a young man whose upper part of the body is at a football ground while the lower part is in a classroom. So it doesn't really reveal much. However, analyzing the poster, we think the company would unveil a product that is useful both indoors and outdoors.

The chances are that it would be a wearable like a smart band or something. However, since we are just doing guess works here, Huawei might come up with an entirely different product.

Besides this, the upcoming device is going to be targeted at the youth. Additionally, the Weibo post suggests that Huawei would introduce a new smartphone. Some are also presuming that not just one, four new products would get launched. In any case, May 23 is just one week away. So we will find out for sure soon enough.

Other than that, Honor is also expected to reveal a flagship smartphone on June 27. Speculations have it, the phone would be none other than the Honor 9. The official poster also suggests that the handset would come with dual cameras on its back.

