New Huawei Honor Smartphone gets listed on TENAA

Earlier today, we told you about two Huawei phones that appeared on China's Telecom regulatory agency, TENAA. The phones are rumored to be the next-gen Huawei phones Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus.

Now, another Huawei smartphone has made an appearance on the Chinese certification site TENAA. However, the device has an Honor branding and bears the model number Honor DLI-AL10. Looking at its design, the phone is likely to be a mid-ranger. Apart from giving us a proper view of the phone from all sides, the TENAA listing has also revealed its specifications and features.

Do scroll down to know what have we found out about the Honor DLI-AL10.

Size and display The Huawei smartphone flaunts a 5-inch TFT display with the resolution of 1080p x 720 pixels. The handset measures at 143.7×70.95×8.2mm and weighs only 143g. As seen from the image, it has a slim build. Hardware While the processor has not been specified, we still know the Honor DLI-AL10 is likely to be powered by an Octa-core processor running at 1.4GHz. In terms of memory, it has 32GB of native storage coupled with 3GB of RAM. It is known whether the storage space can be further expanded or not. The battery backup is quite disappointing, considering the small 2920mAH battery under the hood. Software and camera Coming to the software aspect, the Honor smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS right out of the box. Talking about the camera department, the device is expected to feature a 13MP camera on the rear, while on the front there is a 5MP selfie shooter. Additional details According to the TENAA listing, the Honor DLI-AL10 will be available in three different color variants: Silver, Gold and Pink. As we can see, only the Silver variant's images are posted on TENAA. The rear view of the phone shows a fingerprint sensor housed under the primary snapper.

