New Huawei P8 Lite unveiled but will India get to see it

While the uproar of Honor 6X is yet to settle down in India, Huawei has apparently unveiled its next-gen version of P8 Lite. Although, the company seems to make this official only in China at the moment, some European and Latin American markets might also see the device in their native markets soon.

In foreign market, however, Huawei intends to sell it as P9 Lite (2017) and will cost approximately €239. Sadly, not much can be said about the device's launch in India. The company is yet to make statement regarding that.

Talking about the specs, the P8 Lite (2017) is offered a 5.2-inch IPS display with a 1080p resolution. The smartphone is glamorously draped with a glossy shell, which is design-wise quite different from the likes of its predecessors - the P8 and P9 series.

Powered by company's proprietary mid-range Kirin 655 chip that comprise of an octa-core A53 processor and Mali-T830MP2 GPU, the P8 Lite (2017) are boasts of 3GB RAM. The device comes with a 16GB native storage and of course an expandable one. Might have alredy wondered about the ANdroid version, worry not as it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Definately a mid-range device, the Huawei P8 Lite (2017) can shoot photographs with its not-so-innovative 12MP rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture, and an 8MP selfie shooter. While, selfies are upbeat fashion these days, Huawei seems to be not quite focussed on that aspect with this particular device.

Moving on, the Huawei P8 lite 2017 will come with the same 3,000 mAh non-removable cell which was seen on the P9 Lite.

By the looks of it, Huawei might not make the device available in India as it is already set to release its flagship device - the Honor 6X in the country on 24 January. Since the company's old P8 also didn't see much of India's market, it is logical enough to believe that even the new one is destined to serve the same fate in the context of its launch in India .

