New Huawei smartphone with 4000mAh battery gets listed on official website

Apparently, 2017 is the year for Huawei. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer keeps coming up with new models almost every other month. It recently introduced the Huawei Y3 without much fanfare. Now, the company has yet again listed a new smartphone on its official website, which is dubbed as the Huawei Y7.

While the Y3 2017 falls in the lower class, the Y7 is a mid-ranger that packs some impressive features. However, it is not quite clear why Huawei has not made any official announcements regarding the launch. What we are assuming is that the company is saving all the marketing money on its upcoming flagship devices. As we told you earlier today, the Huawei Honor 9 is rumored to launch on June 27.

Anyway, let's move on to the specifications and features of the Huawei Y7.

Design and display The Huawei Y7 comes with a metal body but it has a plastic frame. The back side of the device has a sandblasted surface. You can also see a fingerprint scanner on its rear part, placed under the camera module. Display-wise, it sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with 720p resolution. The display is also covered with a 2.5D curved glass for better protection. Processor and RAM The Huawei Y7 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, which is clocked at 1.4GHz. The processor is backed up by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage space. The storage space is further expandable. Large battery One of the most highlighted features of the Huawei Y7 is its large battery. It packs a 4000mAh battery under its hood, which is claimed to last 20 hours of video playback and 15 hours of internet surfing. Huawei further states that the battery has a capacity retention rate of more than 80% even after 500 times of recharge cycles. Software and cameras Talking about the software aspect, the Huawei smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS right out of the box. In terms of optics, the device features a 12MP main shooter with 1.25 μm pixel sensor and PDAF (phase detection autofocus) on its back. There is also an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Moreover, the selfie camera features face recognition technology and beauty mode. Pricing and availability Unfortunately, we don't know how much the Huawei Y7 will cost. However, we do know that it will be a mid-ranger device. We also have no idea when the phone will hit the markets.