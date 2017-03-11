New iPhone with 5.8-inch expected to have flat display

Rumors are already swirling around Apple's next 5.8-inch iPhone display these days. It was said to launch with an edge-to-edge OLED display made possibly by slimmer bezels and no Home button. Few rumors also stated that this new iPhone will come with a curved display. But now, a recent rumor made its way breaking all the previous display related gossips.

The Wall Street Journal and The Korea Herald have recently said that the Apple's next high-end iPhone will have a curved screen. Japanese websites like Nikkei Asian Review and Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis as well as KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Chinese research firm TrendForce have also outlined expectations for an iPhone with a curved display in the past.

But the IHS Markit analyst Wayne Lam, who researches and analyzes the supply chain of smartphone makers such as Apple told MacRumors, "We anticipate Apple will adopt a flat implementation of OLED design on their special iPhone model, which is analogous to the current 2.5D glass design".

He even added,"Much like the recently announced LG G6, we anticipate a touchscreen with a new longer aspect ratio design to take advantage of the higher coverage area of the iPhone in its entirety. This new design language is expected to become the trend for 2017, as we all anticipate Samsung's reveal later this month".

It is said that the reports saying about curved screen are actually referring to the 2.5D cover glass. Though a flat design is still an option to proceed, some reports might be assuming that the next iPhone will have a curved display because of the flexible properties of OLED.

