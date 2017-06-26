New leak reveals Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus specs, features and pricing

We already know that the Meizu Pro 7 will be launching on July 26 along with its Plus variant. The smartphones are also expected to go one sale on sale on August 4.

Being the flagship devices, both the smartphones are said to come with stunning design as well as a powerful specs lineup. The models will have the same specs sheet, the exception being the display size. We have already seen a countless number of rumors and leaks pertaining the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus, and yet again the publication anzhuo.cn has come up with some new information. It has also revealed the pricing details.

Going by the information, the base model of the Pro 7 will be sold for 2799 Yuan ($409) while the higher version will carry a price tag of 3299 Yuan (around $484). On the other hand, the Meizu Pro 7 Plus will start at 3299 yuan ($484) and the higher version will be priced at 3799 yuan ($555).

Talking about the specifications, the latest leak says that the Meizu Pro 7 will sport a 5.5-inch display contradicting previous reports claiming of a 5.2-inch display. Keeping in line with the other leaks, the new leak also says that the device will be powered by a MeidaTek Helio X30 chip.

On the optics front, the smartphone is likely to feature a rear dual camera setup consisting of Sony IMX386 and IMX286 sensors. In addition, the Pro 7 is likely to feature a 16MP front-facing camera, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C Port, Meizu's patent mBack home button and the fast charging technology.

Coming to the most highlighted aspect, both Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus will come with a small-sized secondary ink display at the rear panel, which will probably show notifications for missed calls, SMS, chat messages along with date and time.