New leak reveals OnePlus 5 specifications

OnePlus may not have released any new smartphones at the MWC, but according to reports, the company is coming up with its next-gen flagship device soon.

It is also said that instead of OnePlus 4, the phone would be called OnePlus 5 as the number 4 is considered unlucky in China. If we go by the tweet of Android Police, David Ruddock, which said "OnePlus could have a dark announcement sometime soon", the phone might offer a midnight black color variant. Another recent leak from China has shed some more light on the phone's features.

Reportedly, the OnePlus 5 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage which can be further expanded through a microSD card slot.

As per a report by Android Headlines, similar to Samsung Galaxy S8, OnePlus's next-gen flagship may ship with dual-curved edges. While the handset is most likely to sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display, some rumors say that it would have a WQHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) screen.

The OnePlus 5 is said to pack a huge 4,000mAh battery, but some reports suggest a 3000mAh battery will power the device. Latest leaks also say that the phone would come with a glass or ceramic back.

According to rumors, the device will be available in five different color options: white, black, gold, blue, and ceramic. Camera-wise, OnePlus 5 is said to feature a 23-megapixel rear camera with retina flash and a 16MP selfie shooter. On the software front, the flagship phone would run on Android 7.0 Nougat along with OxygenOS skin right out of the box.

It is rumored that the phone would cost somewhere between $400 and $500 and it will be released in May or June this year.

Source