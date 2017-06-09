New leak reveals Samsung Galaxy C10 specs and pricing

We all know that Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy C10 any day now. Despite not being a high-end device, there has been a lot of rumors regarding the smartphone. The reason being that it is tipped to be the first Samsung phone to feature a dual camera setup.

Today, a South Korean publication named CNMO.com has revealed the pricing of the Galaxy C10 along with its features and specifications. As per their claims, the device will come in two native storage variants: One with 64GB and another with 128GB. The website has further said that the starting price of the smartphone will be 3,499 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs. 34,000.

Talking about other specs, the Samsung Galaxy C10 is said to come with a large 6-inch display that will probably support full HD resolution. Under the hood, it will pack the recently launched Snapdragon 660 processor teamed with 6GB of RAM. Keeping the lights on, there will be a huge 4000mAh battery, which could easily last a day's heavy usage.

Coming to the most highlighted feature of the smartphone, the Galaxy C10 is likely to ship with vertically stacked dual rear camera setup. However, the camera configurations are not known clearly.

As far as the authenticity part is concerned, this alleged specs lineup of the Samsung Galaxy C10 looks too good to be true. So you better take this info with a pinch of salt.

Rumors have it, Samsung will also launch C10 Plus around the same time if not together.