New leak reveals specs of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2

Up until recently, it was speculated that Google would introduce three new Pixel devices this year, codenamed as Taimen, Walleye and Muskie. However, recently a report said that the company has decided to scrap the Muskie in favor of a larger handset.

So presumably Walleye would be the Pixel 2 and Taimen would launch as the Pixel XL (2017) or Pixel XL 2 (whichever you prefer). While we have seen these two devices appearing in countless leaks and concept renders, their specs line up was not known to us. That being said, the folks at XDA Developers have just obtained some information about the specs from a "source that's familiar with the details."

According to them, Walleye would sport a 4.97-inch full HD display and will come equipped with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor backed up by 4GB of RAM. Storage-wise, the device is said to have 64GB of default storage capacity. While it is not mentioned in the leak, there is likely to be another storage variant as the original Pixel had a 128GB option.

In terms of design, Walleye would not be much different than its predecessor and would feature a standard 3.5mm headphone jack unlike most of the high-end smartphones these days.

Coming to Taimen, which is believed to be the successor of the Google Pixel XL, it is expected to feature a 5.99-inch OLED display with the resolution of 1440p. The heart of the device will be a Snapdragon 835 processor. Speaking of the memory aspect, it is likely to come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage space. It is possible for the smartphone to have more storage variants.

As claimed by the leak, Taimen would feature a single camera sensor along with dual LED flash at the back. It contradicts with most of the other reports which said pointed towards a rear dual camera setup on the device.