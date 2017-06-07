New leak reveals vertically stacked rear dual camera setup on Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Every week, we get to see multiple leaks centering the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The interest towards the device is growing exponentially every day.

Last week, a report from Netherlands suggested that the Galaxy Note 8 would sport an edge-to-edge infinity display just like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. It also claimed that the phablet would be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Now, a Twitter user with the handle @PoyocoTech has posted an image claimed to be of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The device in the render is in Silver color.

Confirming with the last week's report, the latest render also shows the phablet featuring the bezel-less Infinity display. Besides this, you can see that the alleged Galaxy Note 8 doesn't have a fingerprint scanner on its back. This means that Samsung has finally figured out a way to embed the biometric reader underneath the display.

The rear part of the device holds dual cameras arranged in a vertical housing. The camera module is slightly protruded. The phablet's bottom part reveals the 3.5mm audio jack.

In addition to this, the Twitter user says that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come with stereo speakers "tuned" by AKG, and the Bixby button will have texture to it. The Stylus Pen will vibrate and can be located by using the Find My Mobile app. Well, it sounds intriguing.

Having said that, we should keep in mind that these rumors have no evidence to back them up. So you should take them with a pinch of salt.

Via