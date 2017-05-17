New Meizu E2 variant with Exynos 7872 processor spotted online

An image containing the details about an unknown Meizu phone has just popped up online. The most interesting thing revealed by the image is that the device employs a yet to be released Samsung Exynos 7872 processor.

As we have told you earlier, the Exynos 7872 SoC is meant to for mid-ranger smartphones. It is said to have a Hexa-core CPU built on 14nm FinFet manufacturing process, with four cortex-A53 cores and two cortex-A73 cores for power efficiency and high performance. While the name of the Meizu device has not been mentioned, we think it is going to be a variant of the recently launched Meizu E2 smartphone.

Also Read: Dell launches five new gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications and more

If you take a look at the specsheet, you can notice that all the specifications are exactly the same as that of the Meizu E2.

So this new phone is being dubbed as the Meizu E2S. To remind you, the Meizu E2 came with an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor.

All the other specifications will remain unchanged in the Meizu E2S. This means it will come with a metal body with slightly thick bezels. Display-wise, the device is expected to sport a 5.5-inch 1080p display along with a 2.5D curved glass.

Also Read: New Huawei MateBook launching next week

Speaking of the camera, the E2S would feature a 13MP f/2.0 sensor with PDAF and four LED flash on the rear and an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. Fueling the device will be a 3400mAh battery with fast charging support.

On the software front, it is likely to run on Flyme OS 6.0 which is based on YunOS. Coming to the memory aspect, there will be 3GB/4GB of RAM teamed with 32GB/64GB of native storage.

Source Via