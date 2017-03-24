New Meizu phone passes through China's TENAA certification

The Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Meizu is mainly known for its originality. As per a recently leaked product schedule, the company is supposed to launch six smartphones this year. As of now, only one of those six smartphones have been launched and the second one might come out in June.

However, despite the meager launch expected this year, the rumors keep pouring in. A new Meizu smartphone has cleared the certification of China's Telecommunication regulatory agency's (TENAA). Identified as M621C-S on the TENNA website listing, the model is powered by a chipset with octa-core 1.8GHz processor and features a 5.5-inch full HD display.

The listing also gave us pictures of the device from all four sides. The renders apparently look quite similar to those of Meizu M5S that came to the market last month and given the listed model name, it will probably be the Meizu S.

According to the listed specs, this new Meizu smartphone has a dimension of 153.6 x 75.6 x 8.15mm and is weighed at only 175g. It features a 5.5-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The device will be available in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM versions. It will be powered by a 1.8GHz processor which would most probably be a MediaTek Helio P25 chip. Storage-wise, the smartphone is coming with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB versions with an expandable microSD slot (128GB).

It runs on Android Marshmallow and packs a 3920mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. In terms of optics, the device features a 13MP rear camera sensor with a round LED flash and a 5MP camera on the front for selfies.