New Motorola phone with Android 7.1.1 receives FCC certification

An unknown Motorola phone codenamed as XT1797 has just been certified by FCC (Federal Communications Commission), which is the American equivalent of TENAA. We have got to know this information from a site named MotoG5.net via PhoneArena. The documentation has shed some lights on its specifications. Looking at which, the device seems to fall under the lower mid-range category. So probably, it will not be a premium smartphone.

Having said that, surprisingly the Motorola XT1797 is listed with the latest version of Android. As per the listing, it will arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box. The heart of the device is an Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor which paired with Adreno 505 GPU. To keep the lights on there is a 3000mAh battery with Turbocharging capabilities.

We also came to know that it will be a dual-SIM smartphone with NFC support. Besides this, no other specification has been revealed by the FCC documentation. We will let you know as soon as we get to know more details about the Motorola XT1797 in the upcoming days.

Speaking of the pricing part, some are assuming that the smartphone in question will cost somewhat around $200 which roughly translates to Rs. 13,000.

As we have reported earlier, Lenovo plans to launch almost half a dozen Motorola phones this year. The company has taken up this strategy to strengthen its foothold in the fiercely competitive smartphone industry of these days.

Not just high-end devices, it is concentrating on bringing more budget smartphones to its customers. And this phone seems to be a part of that budget phone line up. Now, the question is, how many people will actually buy the smartphone once it gets launched.