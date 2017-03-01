New Nokia 3310 might now work in few countries; Find out why

Nokia or rather HMD Global unveiled the iconic 3310 model smartphone at MWC 2017 with a modernized design and hardware. While the phone brings a fresh look and promises great battery performance, the Nokia 3310 (2017) model might not work in a number of countries.

The countries include U.S., Canada, Australia, and Singapore among others.

That being said, you must be wondering how a newly launched phone will not work? Well to answer that and clear your confusion, the new Nokia 3310 (2017) model has one design flaw. The device only supports two network bands namely the 900MHz and 1800MHz frequencies as of now. Just so that you know, these are the old frequencies for the 2G network.

And this is a big problem in many of the developed countries. Most of the carriers or telecom operators have already closed or they have plans to shut down their 2G networks. Besides, it is already non-operational in U.S. and Canada. Likewise, many network service providers in Singapore, Australia amongst others will be shutting down their two band frequencies this year.

So if you're in these countries, you might not get to use the device for communication as there will be no network. That's a bit disappointing. On the other hand, you will probably end up playing the snake game on the device.

However, HMD Global has plans to launch the device in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe. Many carriers in these regions still support 2G networks for now. Moreover, the company has said that it will bring the new Nokia 3310 to several countries in the second quarter of the year. As for India, the Nokia 3310 will work and further it could likely receive more shipments of the device as the 2G network is still functional in the country.

