New Nokia 5 variants certified by FCC

It seems Nokia is all set to conquer the smartphone market with its Android handsets spread across the different price ranges. Recently it was reported that HMD Global is all set to release the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 Android smartphones simultaneously in 120 markets.

The Nokia 5 variant TA-1044 was recently spotted in the certification listing. This particular variant is meant for the Latin American market.

And now, two new variants of Nokia 5 have passed the FCC certification. These include- Nokia 5 with model numbers TA - 1027 and TA - 1053. There is no such information about the differentiating factor that makes the new variants different from the previous Nokia 5, but they are real and will soon make an official listing.

As theandroidsoul.com reports, they could be region specific, or perhaps dual-SIM versions, but no official information has been shared by HMD on the reported listings.

Earlier, a variant of the Nokia 5 with the model number TA-1053 was also spotted in the benchmarks. We can soon expect the Asia Pacific and rest of the world variants of Nokia 5 also getting certified soon.

SEE ALSO: Nokia 9 envisioned with bezel-less design and dual-lens camera in these concept renders

As for the specifications, Nokia 5 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and features a 5.2 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display. The smartphone is backed by a Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB native storage capacity.

The Nokia 5 boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a non-removable Li-Ion 3,000 mAh battery unit powering the smartphone with support for USB microUSB v2.0, USB OTG and Dual SIM (Nano SIM).

Image source: The Android Soul