Four new Nokia phones likely on the cards; HMD files design trademarks

The Nokia 3310 (2017) has just been released in India at a price of Rs. 3,310. The Android smartphones including Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are all set to be released sometime in June.

While the company is pretty much occupied with the global release of these devices, it looks like it is also planning to launch four new Nokia phones. We say this as HMD has likely registered for four new Nokia phone design trademarks. Earlier this year, we go to know that HMD is all set to release six to seven Nokia smartphones this year.

With three Nokia Android smartphones already announced, we can expect three or four more smartphones to be launched sometime by the end of this year. A few days back, we saw three phones with the model numbers TA-1013 / TA-1040, TA-1007 / TA-1029 & TA-100 clearing the certifications in Russia. Now, the design trademarks that HMD has filed makes us believe that the company is actually prepping not three but four smartphones.

Talking about the design trademarks those were filed, the company has filed for four new trademarks in Europe. The design sketches are yet to be released publicly, so we can't confirm the authenticity of the same for now. The source claims that even if one of the trademarks is that of the Nokia 3310 (2017), the others are likely to be those of the Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9, the upcoming Android smartphones from HMD Global.

There are rumors and speculations that the company is in plans to announce the flagship Nokia 9 sometime in the third quarter of this year. One of the previously leaked sketches also show that the company is working on a bezel-less smartphone with a sleek design and dual-lens rear camera setup.

