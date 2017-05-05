New Nubia phone to come with Flash on the antenna; looks similar to Meizu E2

We have seen how everyone were pleased with the beautiful camera design of budget-friendly phone Meizu E2. It gained such a wide popularity globally.

As it is expected every time, the phones with fantastic design are always copied by other manufacturers. So, it is not a surprise when we get to hear that others copied the design of Meizu's E2 phone. Now, a new Nubia smartphone has been spotted on Weibo with the similar flash design as E2. Let us see what are those similarities and how they have been modified in new Nubia phone.

Placement of flash Though upcoming Nubia handset has a flash design similar to Meizu E2, it has been placed in a different way. The image clearly tells that the strip LED flash is located on the top left of the antenna line whereas, it was located on the right side in Meizu E2. Virtual home button To speak about other similarities, both the devices include a small circle in the front to indicate the location of the virtual home button. Also Read: Nubia to launch a new 16MP camera smartphone in India soon: Teaser out But Meizu changed it to latest mBack button since Nubia applied for a patent for that design. Dual rear camera setup We can see a dual camera setup at the rear along with this flash. If we observe the leaked image still carefully, we will get to know that the design of this upcoming phone looks almost similar to the recently released Nubia Z17 Mini, if we don't consider the flash design.

Since it is just a leak, we have to take it with a pinch of salt. We have to wait for some more time to confirm this design of the upcoming device.

