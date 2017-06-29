New Nubia smartphone with 13MP rear camera and Android Marshmallow spotted on TENAA

ZTE's elite brand Nubia is known for making smartphones with sleek design and top of the line specs. However, that is not always the case.

A new Nubia handset codenamed as Nubia NX907J has surfaced on Chinese regulatory authority TENAA. Looking at specs, it is definitely a low-end smartphone. So apparently, Nubia has shifted its focus to the entry-level market. It does make sense since the company has just launched its 2017 flagship Nubia Z17. Earlier this week, a Lite version of the Nubia Z17 was also spotted on TENAA.

Anyway, coming to the Nubia NX907J, it is likely to arrive with a 5.5-inch display with the pixel density of 720p. The smartphone is listed with 2GB RAM along with 16GB of inbuilt storage space. Though the storage capacity is expandable up to 128GB through a microSD card.

Powering the device will be an Octa-core processor running at 1.4GHz. While not mentioned on the TENAA listing, it will probably be a chipset from the Snapdragon 400 series for entry-level smartphones.

On the optics front, the Nubia NX907J seems to be sporting a 13MP rear-facing main camera accompanied by a LED flash. Likewise, there is also a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. As for software, it will come pre-installed with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Besides this, the smartphone will pack a rather small 2900mAh battery unit.

In terms of design, the Nubia handset seems to be made partially of metal and partially of polycarbonate. By the looks of it, the device is not likely to come with a fingerprint scanner.