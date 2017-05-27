New OnePlus 5 leak reveals design similar to iPhone

Courtesy of numerous leaks and rumors centering the OnePlus 5, we have got quite a fair idea of what the phone would have to offer. Not just the rumors, even OnePlus itself has started giving out one or two details about its upcoming flagship phones.

A couple of days ago, the company announced that the OnePlus 5 will feature the latest Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor under its hood. While the reports have been suggesting the same since the past few months, it is always better to get an official confirmation. Anyway, other than that the company has not revealed much about the phone's specs and features.

Also Read: OnePlus 3T will be discontinued soon as OnePlus 5 launch is nearing

Speaking of other features, by now, we are pretty sure that the OnePlus 5 will come with a rear dual-camera setup. However, we don't know how the cameras will be placed. Some leaks suggest that the cameras will be horizontally aligned, while others claim that they will be placed vertically.

Yet again, another image of said to be of the OnePlus 5 has surfaced on Weibo, the Chinese micro-blogging site. As you can see, this alleged device doesn't have the typical OnePlus design traits.

Also Read: OnePlus 3T will not be discontinued in India: Will be available until later this year

It looks more like an iPhone. So it is most likely to be a fan-made render. In any case, it also has dual cameras on its back and they are vertically stacked. You can also notice a LED flash placed right under the camera setup.

Other than that, the phone appears to have a physical home button on the front. The right side of the device holds the power button and volume rocker.

Source Via