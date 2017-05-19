New OnePlus 5 leaks show horizontal rear dual cameras

Well, the number of rumors regarding the OnePlus 5 we get every day proves how highly anticipated the phone is. Lately, we have been seeing various prototype models and renders showing different designs, especially for the arrangement of the dual-lens rear camera. Some leaks suggest the cameras will be vertically arranged, while some points towards a horizontally aligned dual camera setup. So it continues to be a confusing affair.

Earlier today we told you about the alleged OnePlus 5 images which showed that the phone will come with dual-LED flash and vertically arranged dual camera setup. It also revealed that it wouldn't feature a 3.55mm audio jack. Instead, it would come with a USB Type-C Port. Well, this makes sense, since most of the flagship phones theses days are ditching the headphone jack.

So, it could be possible that OnePlus is following the same suit.

Anyway, another set of renders claimed to be of the OnePlus 5 has hit the web. Of course, as always we can't guarantee you the authenticity of these images, so you better take them with a pinch of salt. However, the renders don't look some random fan-made ones.

In fact, they have quite a sleek look. Moreover, this leakster on Weibo has a good track record in terms of phone leaks.

Now, if you take a look at the image, you can see that the dual cameras are placed in a horizontal housing. The camera module is placed at the top left corner of the phone and there is also a LED flash beside it.

