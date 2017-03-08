New Oppo F series with dual selfie camera is set to launch

According to the latest report, Oppo is set to launch Oppo F3 and Oppo F3 Plus smartphones under its F-Series. These smartphones are rumored to have dual front cameras in them. Though the release date and specification is not yet known, the promotional ad pertaining to them are already shown in a Philippines retail store.

This ad acts as a reminder of this new phone release in near future. Although the specs are not confirmed yet, rumors of the same have already made their way to the WebSphere.

According to rumors, this new Oppo F3 will have 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 653 SoC with latest Android Nougat in it.

Whereas, Plus version of this phone will have the higher specifications than the above mentioned one. It says that Oppo F3 Plus will come with a 6 GB of RAM,128 GB of internal storage and 6-inch HD Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Camera, being the important part of this rumor, it is said that F3 Plus will have dual front cameras with 20 megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors in it. On the other hand, a 16-megapixel shooter with PDAF is offered on its back panel.

The F3 Plus will also have Android Nougat operating system and offers 3075mAh battery strength with Super VOOC fast charging technology in it. The specifications mentioned in the rumors will surely satisfy the most-awaited consumer. But it is suggested to wait until the company confirms it before pre-ordering it from retail stores.

