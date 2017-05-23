New Samsung Dual Screen Flip phone image surfaces online

In the previous week, an unknown Samsung smartphone bearing the model number SM-G9298 was certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Besides this, it also received approval from Wi-Fi Alliance. Since then rumors suggested that the handset is a dual screen flip phone from Samsung.

Now, an alleged image of the same phone has hit the web. As clearly revealed by the image, the device doesn't have any sensors above the screen. This means that it could indeed be a flip phone. Some are also presuming that it could be the successor of last year's SM-W2017. So following the pattern it should have the model number SM-W2018. However, the model number of the leaked phone is different.

This is why it is speculated to be the Samsung Galaxy X, the first foldable smartphone from the Korean company.

Coming to the rumored specs, the flip phone is expected to employ a Snapdragon 821 processor. On the software front, it is likely to arrive with Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

In addition to this, the device is said to come with wireless charging support.

Considering these older specs, it should not be the Galaxy X, which is expected to feature high-end specifications.

So most probably, this is going to be the sequel of the SM-G9198, which was launched in 2015. Looking at the launch pattern of Samsung, the SM-G9298 should be in the third quarter of this year.

Notably, if the rumors turn out to be authentic, then it will be the first phone from Samsung to carry a Snapdragon 821 chipset.

