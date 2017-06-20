New Samsung flip phone spotted on TENAA

A new Samsung flip phone with the model number SM-G1650 has appeared on the Chinese certification site, TENAA. According to the TENAA listing, it is a TD-LTE compatible device.

In the end of May, another flip phone from Samsung was spotted on TENAA but with different model number. So we don't really know if it is the same device or not. Here, the SM-G1650 is listed with Android operating system. Unfortunately, the version of Android is not mentioned. We assume that it would be either Android 7.0 Nougat or 7.1.1 Nougat.

However, the chances of the later happening are quite low. As you can see from the image, the SM-G1650 sports a camera on the rear along with an LED flash. Housed below the camera module is the Samsung branding. Design-wise, the handset doesn't look that attractive, but it can sure make you nostalgic about the flip phones you used years ago.

The TENAA listing has not revealed any information about the phone's specifications and features. However, based on the design, it is not likely come with top-notch hardware.

We have also noticed that there is a dedicated camera button on the side of the phone, which indicates that the camera be decent enough.

Apart from visiting TENAA, the flip phone has received its certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance as well. However, we didn't get any information about its specs. As of now, we haven't heard anything from Samsung on this matter. Hopefully, we will get to know the details and launch date of the device in the upcoming days.