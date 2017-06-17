New Sharp phone with Snapdragon 660 SoC and 4GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Seems like Sharp is all set to launch a new smartphone sometime in near future. We say this as a Sharp phone bearing the model number Sharp FS8016 has just made an appearance on the popular benchmark site Geekbench. It has scored 1656 points on the single-core test and 5244 points on the multi-core test.

As per the benchmark listing, the device comes with some impressive features and specifications. Most interestingly, it apparently is powered by Qualcomm's latest Octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor under the hood. The processor is clocked at 1.84GHz. This is surprising because currently there are not a lot of smartphones that pack the Snapdragon 660 chipset, the only exception being the Oppo R11.

The Sharp FS8016 carries 4GB of RAM. The benchmark listing further reveals that the smartphone will arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box. Unfortunately, we haven't come to any other details about the specs of the smartphone.

As for the pricing, we assume that the Sharp FS8016 will be a budget level smartphone.

The Japanese smartphone manufacturer launched a new flagship phone called the Aquos R a couple of months back. While the device failed to impress much in terms of design, it did have powerful specifications and features.

The most highlighted aspect of the Sharp Aquos R is its AI assistant and smart charging dock. It is fueled by a Snapdragon 835 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

On the optics front, the device flaunts a 22.6MP rear camera with high-speed autofocus and LED flash as well as a 16.3MP camera with a wide-angle lens at the front.

The only sad thing is that Sharp phones are only limited to the Japanese market.