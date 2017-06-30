New Sony flagship with full screen display pegged for IFA 2017 launch

As we are all set to enter the second half of the year, the smartphone manufacturers are gearing up for their flagship device announcements. Some notable flagship launches we are expecting to happen include the Galaxy Note 8, Pixel 2 and iPhone 8.

Besides Samsung, Google, Apple and LG, there are other companies that are also planning to make their announcements in the coming months. One such manufacturer appears to be Sony. In order to give competition to its challengers, Sony is rumored to be working on a flagship smartphone slated to be unveiled at the IFA 2017 event in September in Berlin.

What's interesting is that the upcoming Sony flagship smartphone is believed to sport a bezel-less display. If this information revealed by a Weibo post turns out to be true, then the device in question will be Sony's second flagship for the year. Given that the Xperia XZ Premium is the first one that is already available for sale.

The leak does not stop with mentioning that Sony is prepping a bezel-less smartphone. It continues stating that JDI has started with the mass production of the recent 6-inch ultra-narrow display with 18:9 aspect ratio. And, it adds that the Sony flagship in the making will use this panel.

It also leaks the photo of a phone with the JDI display. We doubt if this the upcoming Sony smartphone as we have seen this image on the internet previously. However, the panel looks pretty narrow even at the top and bottom, tipping that it could be a great one for the bezel-less flagship smartphones.