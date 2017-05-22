New Sony Xperia smartphone appears on FCC

Looks like Sony is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the market.

That being said, a new Xperia smartphone has just appeared on US certification site FCC. A smartphone with FCC ID PY7-66475M has been spotted and since it has made it to FCC it could mean that the company might soon launch the smartphone for the consumers as well.

SEE ALSO: Sony Xperia XZ Premium with Motion Eye camera now available in China

Unfortunately, while we generally get to see some details about a device when it appears on FCC, this time everything seems to have been kept as a secret. Nothing specific has been revealed not even the name or the model number of the listed device is given.

Except for the FCC ID, the certification agency just does not provide any solid information that could help us describe the mysterious Sony device. So as of now we are speculating closely as to which device Sony will be revealing. According to recent reports, Sony is expected to announce three devices, the Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact, and X1. It could be anyone of them or an entirely new model.

SEE ALSO: Sony IMX382 high-speed vision sensor can detect and track objects at 1,000 fps

On this mysterious note, we assure you that as soon as we learn about the device we will update you with the full information.

However, it is good to know that Sony is working on a new Xperia phone and that we could see a fresh device with new features in the coming days. We could especially see a new camera technology with this smartphone and there have been already few reports about it. Further, Sony has a good reputation as far as the camera is concerned. So we are again assuming that this upcoming mysterious phone might come with a good sensor onboard.

Source