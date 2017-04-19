New video of alleged Meizu E2 spotted online

Meizu is all set to launch its second smartphone of this year on April 26. While there have already been too many rumors regarding the specs of the upcoming device, a new hands-on video of the alleged Meizu E2 has surfaced online. The leaked video lets us take a good look at both the front and rear part of the handset.

According to the new video, the Meizu E2 is going to come with a re-designed rear camera. The camera along with the flash are placed on the top left corner of the handset in a horizontal manner. You can also see a fused antenna band design housed at the top and bottom end of the device. This fused antenna design could mean that the smartphone will ship with a metal fuselage.

On the other hand, the front view reveals that the E2 will feature a physical home button at the front. However, unlike the previous Meizu phones, the home button is small in size and is also expected to function as the fingerprint sensor as well.

While the smartphone has a similar oblong shape, it still manages to pull a unique appearance. Further, the display of the device seems to be surrounded by bezels as seen from the video.

Of course, just like all the other leaks, this video should also be taken with a pinch of salt. We saw another image which was said to be of the same device just one day ago.

We now have to wait for another week to know the specifications and features of the Meizu E2.

