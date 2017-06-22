New Vivo phone with on-screen fingerprint scanner launching on June 28

Last week, an alleged Vivo smartphone made its appearance in a video showing an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The short video was posted on Weibo, and looking at the smartphone you could clearly see the Vivo branding on the device.

The video also showed the user unlocking the phone using a fingerprint sensor embedded in the screen. While the authenticity of the video was not determined, it definitely made a lot of noise among smartphone enthusiasts. And rightly so, as no one expected Vivo to come up with the technology involved in making the on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Apple and Samsung as we know are still trying to figure out the way to embed the fingerprint scanner into the display. So it is really surprising that Vivo being a relatively smaller company has defeated the tech giants in a battle to become the world's first phone to feature an on-screen fingerprint scanner. If you remember, an industry analyst said that the new Vivo phone would be officially unveiled on June 28.

Now, Vivo has now posted an official teaser on Weibo, which contains a stylized fingerprint graphic passing through a rectangle along with the words "Unlock the Future" written in Chinese and English. Well, by the looks of it, the teaser is indicating towards a phone with an on-screen display. The poster also reveals that the phone will be introduced at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai starting on June 28.

Well, for now, we have no option but wait until June 28 to see what really happens.