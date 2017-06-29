New Xiaomi Mi Max 2 variant with 8MP front camera appears on TENAA

A Xiaomi phone bearing the model number MDT5 has appeared on TENAA. While not confirmed, it is believed to be a variant of the Mi Max 2. We say this as almost all the specs of the handset is the same as that of the device spotted on TENAA.

Xiaomi recently launched the highly anticipated Mi Max 2 at an event in Hong Kong the past week. The company also unveiled a Matte Black color variant of the smartphone yesterday. Usually, smartphones come in different memory variants, but it is not the case here. The Xiaomi MDT5 has a slightly smaller battery unit and a larger front camera sensor than the Mi Max 2.

The TENAA listing shows the device packing a 5200mAh battery, while the Mi Max 2 comes with a 5300mAh battery. As mentioned earlier, the only other difference between the two models is the resolution of the front cameras. The Mi Max 2 sports a 5MP front camera and the new model apparently bears an 8MP selfie camera.

As for the rest of the specs and features, the Xiaomi MDT5 also arrives with a 6.44-inch FHD display with the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The smartphone employs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset under the hood.

The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of 128GB of native storage depending on the variant. The internal storage space can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

Speaking of the camera aspect, the primary shooter at the back remains the same on Xiaomi MDT5. This means the new variant will have a 12MP rear-facing camera as well. Other than that, the handset runs on the latest Android Nougat 7.0. with custom MIUI 8 on top.

As of now, we are waiting for the company to make an official announcement about this new Xiaomi Mi Max 2 variant. However, since it has already been certified by TENAA, its launch is not far.