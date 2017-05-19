New ZTE Blade A320 smartphone receives FCC certification

A new ZTE smartphone dubbed as the ZTE Blade A320 has passed through the FCC certification. The American Equivalent of TENAA has revealed that the phone will offer 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, GSM, WCDMA, and LTE (support for Bands 2, 4, 5, 7, and 28). Moreover, it supports Bluetooth Low Power, which will come handy for connecting the handset with wireless peripherals.

Other than that, ZTE has also submitted a user guide to the FCC, which has given out some details on the external hardware of the device. According to the user guide, there will be relatively thicker bezels on the top and bottom of the display. The bottom bezel holds the capacitive home, back and recent apps buttons. On the top, there is a front-facing camera, which is accompanied by a flash.

You can also see the earpiece, indicator light, and the proximity and light sensors. The right side of the ZTE Blade A320 houses the power button and the volume rocker. Coming to the rear part of the device, there is the primary camera along with a flash, The speakers are also placed on the back.

At the top of the phone, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the microUSB port is at the bottom.

Speaking of the expected specifications of the ZTE Blade A320, it is expected to pack a small 2200mAh removable battery under the hood. The phone is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, but the name of the processor has not been mentioned in the user guide.

In any case, since the phone has already received the FCC certification, ZTE might come up with it shortly.

