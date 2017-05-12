New ZTE K92 Tablet gets certified by FCC

Yesterday, a new ZTE tablet with the model number K92 received the FCC certification. Apparently, the Chinese electronic giant put the device for testing at the beginning of March. The company also asked the American equivalent of TENAA to keep the device behind the curtains for six months.

It means, that we could see the ZTE K92 come up in September. As of now, we don't know much details about the tablet. The only piece of information revealed by the documents published by the federal agency is that the device will provide support for LTE/WCDMA. Back in April, the same ZTE K92 model was certified by Bluetooth SIG and it said the same thing.

If we consider ZTE's past pattern with tablets, the upcoming one is touted to be a lower mid-ranger. While the company is known for making premium devices as well, it mainly releases affordable products in the US market due to the plethora of high-end devices available there.

The ZTE K92 may be launched as a Wi-Fi-only variant. Still, we are not denying the possibility of a 4G-LTE-supported model.

In addition to this, a sketch revealing the placement of the product label on the tablet has appeared on the internet. According to the sketch, the corners of the ZTE K92 will be slightly rounded. The sketch further shows that it will feature a single camera at the top-right corner on the back.

Hopefully, we will get to know more about the upcoming tablet from ZTE in the following days.

