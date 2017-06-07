New ZTE phone with 5.5-inch display and 4GB RAM spotted on TENAA

A new ZTE phone bearing the model number ZTE BV0870 has just made an appearance on the Chinese certification site, TENAA and it was noticed by AndroidHeadlines. Apart from allowing us to take a peek at the front and rear part of the device, the TENAA listing has also revealed the features and specifications.

Let's being with the design of the smartphone. The front part of the device is not clearly visible. However, we assume that the ZTE BV0870 will come with medium bezels. Moving on to the rear part, it sports a single camera housed in a circular module. There is a flashlight placed beside it. You can also see a fingerprint sensor just under the camera setup. The ZTE branding is visible at the bottom.

The handset measures at 156×76×7.8mm and it weighs 166gm. From the image, the ZTE phone appears to have a metal back. As per the TENAA listing, it will come in four different color variants: Black, Silver, Gold and Grey.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the ZTE BV0870 will flaunt a 5.5-inch TFT display with the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. Apparently, the smartphone will come in three different memory variants. The basic one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage, another with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage and the highest storage variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage space.

The storage space can be further expanded up to 128 GB since the device comes equipped with a microSD card slot.

Unfortunately, the name of the chipset backing up the ZTE BV0870 has not been mentioned. However, the TENAA listing has revealed that the processor will be running at the speed of 1.4GHz.

Powering the device will be a decent 3000mAh battery unit, which should last a day's moderate use.

Speaking of the photography department, it seems to bear a 16MP rear-facing primary shooter as well as an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, the ZTE BV0870 is listed with Android 7.0 Nougat.

Sensors featured in the smartphone include Gravity sensor, Distance sensor and a Light Sensor.