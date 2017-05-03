New ZTE phone with rear dual-camera setup spotted on TENAA

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE is known mainly for its high-end Axon series phones. The phones not only pack some powerful features, they also come with some unique designs. ZTE unveil a new flagship device every year, and 2017 is not going to be an exception.

A mysterious ZTE handset bearing the model number A2018 has recently made an appearance on the Chinese certification site, TENAA. If you remember, the previous ZTE flagship, Axon 7 was codenamed A2017, so this unknown device could be the successor.Unfortunately, not much information regarding the specifications and features of the phone has been revealed by the TENAA listing.

Measurement and display The ZTE A2018 measures at 151.7×75×7.7mm and weighs 170g. According to the TENAA listing, the device bestows a 5.5-inch. Quad HD display with the resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Rear dual-camera setup Besides this, you can see a dual-camera setup at the back of the device. There is also a fingerprint sensor housed below the dual-camera module. Launch imminent While the company has not announced anything, ZTE's upcoming flagship smartphone could be unveiled shortly as it has already made it to TENAA.

To refresh your memory, the ZTE Axon 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 820 chipset, which is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable internal memory. The device packs a non-removable Li-Ion 3250mAh battery and sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass for protection.

Coming to the camera department, it features a 20MP main snapper with dual-LED flash as well as an 8MP front-facing camera.

On the connectivity front, the Axon 7 offers Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC and USB 3.0 port.

