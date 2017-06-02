Next Essential phone will be completely bezel-less: COO

Barely two days have passed since the launch of the Essential Phone. It comes from the company called Essential Products, which is founded by Andy Rubin the " Father of Android".

Apart from powerful specs and features, the Essential Phone has caught the attention of smartphone enthusiasts due to its stylish design and almost bezel-less display. Now, it looks like the next phone from Essential will sport no bezels at all. "Our Next device will actually swirl all the edges up", said Niccolo De Masi, the company's President and COO, in a recent interview with Bloomberg.

However, it goes without saying that the phone will not get launched until mid-2018.

For those who are unaware, the newly launched Essential Phone flaunts a titanium and ceramic build, an almost edge to edge 5.7-inch display with minimum bezel at the bottom, dual camera setup, and a fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core 64-bit Snapdragon 835 (2.45GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) processor which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

On the optics front, the Essential phone features a 13MP+13MP dual camera setup at the back with RGB and monochrome capabilities in each lens. The cameras also come with features like hybrid autofocus, phase detection, IR Laser Assist Focus, and 4K video support. Up front, it is equipped with an f/2.2 8MP selfie shooter with 16:9 aspect ratio and support for 4K video shooting.

The device packs a 3040mAh battery with fast charging support and its connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, Nano-SIM support, and GLONASS.

