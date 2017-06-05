Nextbit Robin to get Android Nougat 7.1.1 update soon

After rolling out Android Nougat 7.0 to Nextbit Robin earlier this March, now the company is all set to launch the latest Android Nougat 7.1.1 to this device.

With a build number 88, the update comes with April 2017 Android security patch and new privacy policy in it. The update is having a size of 560MB and will be rolled out over-the-air. Since it is an OTA, it may take longer time than expected. You can manually check for this update under 'Software update' option present in Settings ->About Phone tab.

Along with this, the company has also released a Robin factory image on Razer Insider. One can directly install the updates by using this image. This latest Nougat update brings customizable quick settings, improvised notifications and Google keyboard, split-screen multitasking functionalities, and many more features in it.

To recall the specs, the device sports a 5.2-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels and powered by Snapdragon 808 processor with Adreno 418 GPU. With a body made up of plastic, the smartphone is paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB native storage with an expandable storage option.

On optics part, the Nextbit Robin comes with 5MP selfie camera and 13MP back camera with dual tone flash. The connectivity options include- NFC, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, GPS and WiFi (b/g/n/ac). The device houses a 2680 mAh battery, which has a support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0.

The Nextbit Robin bears a price tag of Rs. 19,999 and offers free cloud storage of 100GB.