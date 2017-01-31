Nextbit sold off themselves to Razer, the gaming hardware company

Nextbit, the cloud smartphone maker, has been acquired by Razer, a gaming hardware, and peripheral maker company. The deal was closed on January 27, 2017, and the same was informed by the Nextbit in a press release. However, there are no details on the valuation of the deal.

The press release also stated that Razer has 'acquired the majority of the assets of Nextbit Systems Inc. and has brought onboard the management and employees of the company'. Nevertheless, they also stated that Nextbit would be operating as a standalone company under its management.

Nextbit's CEO, Tom Moss confirmed that there isn't any new product launching in the near future by the corporation, but he confirmed that they would 'continue on its mission to push boundaries and do cool stuff on mobile.'

Till date, Nextbit has released one smartphone, the Nextbit Robin, which was slated to have unlimited storage, but in a very different way. Also, the company confirmed that they would provide the software updates to Nextbit Robin until February 2018 and hardware support for the next six months. The company is planning to release the Android Nougat update in the near future for the Robin.