Nexus 6 March security update pulled down by Google; Users report several issues

The reports just in and it looks like the Nexus 6 smartphone won't be getting the latest March security update. The update has been put down by Google.

Apparently, users who had installed the update found that they were unable to use Android Pay. Moreover, every time the app was launched a pop-up would be visible stating that the app could not be used. And this was all happening despite users having stock Android (N6F26U). The users also report that their device with the update fails to run the SafetyNet properly.

Well, just to share some knowledge, SafetyNet is basically an API that scans the phones to see if it has been damaged or altered with. The best example can be that it looks for unlocked bootloaders usually flashing and other Custom ROMs which is popular among Android devices. These are things that make the devices vulnerable to many things. In any case, the SafetyNet, therefore, prevents apps that require a secure device, like Android Pay, from working.

While this is the case, Nexus 6 users won't be receiving the March security update for now. Users, in fact, might not see the update among Nexus Factory Images or Nexus OTA web pages. Google will update it once the issue is resolved.

@googlenexus What's the story with Android Pay + Nexus 6 + 7.1.1? It's all over Reddit. https://t.co/4iFMNPrGcu It's happening to me also. — Kevin Burton (@MeKevinB) March 8, 2017

However, the situation has been brought to the attention of Google. The tech giant has been quick to respond and according to a tweet from the @googlenexus Twitter account, Google has said that it is aware of the situation and is investigating. The complaints have been found on Reddit.

