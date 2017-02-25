Nexus 6P starts receiving Android 7.1.2 beta update

Google, last month had announced Android 7.1.2 for their line up of Nexus and Pixel devices, excluding the Nexus 6P. Even a lower end device like the Nexus 5X received the latest update. However, the company did not provide any explanation as to why the Nexus 6P was excluded for the update.

Now after a month long wait users of the Nexus 6P, can finally enroll their device in the beta program and should receive a notification soon after, for the nearly 1.3GB update heading their way. The Android 7.1.2 update's build number is NPG05F and it comes with all the requisite fixes for the bugs as well as brings with it performance improvements.

On the contrary, the update might let down a few users who were looking forward to the fingerprint gesture support which was available on the Nexus 5X when it received the latest update. The update still doesn't bring this feature. Further, the company has not provided any explanation on this as of now. For users who were looking forward to this feature, all hope is not lost as there are third-party options available.

As it is with any new update, there are some things to keep in mind. So before going ahead with the update, it is better to backup all the data on the device, such as music, photos, videos, etc. Ensure the Play store apps are up to date and the device is charged above 50 percent before starting with the update. It is preferable to use a WiFi connection for the update as it would be more stable and faster when compared to mobile data.

In addition, while the update will be an OTA(over the air) roll out, it may take a while to hit the user's device. Besides, if users do not want to wait for the software to reach their device through OTA, they can manually check for it on their handset's 'Settings' menu.



