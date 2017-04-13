Nexus 6P starts receiving stable Android 7.1.2 Nougat update

Good news for the Nexus 6P owners. Google has now started rolling out a stable Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for the smartphone. The latest update comes with the build number N2G47H and is supposedly 26MB in size.

Nexus 6P users who were enrolled in the beta program might be getting the new update first. However, the company is providing a final stable build now. The update is being rolled out as an OTA file is currently available on Google servers. This is especially for users who want to upgrade immediately.

Google, on the other hand, hasn't provided any information on the availability of the update for other devices enrolled under the beta program.

As for the Android 7.1.2 update, which has already been released for the Pixel devices comes bug fixes, added features, and general performance and stability improvements. Apart from these, some of the other changes that come along with the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update are an improved fingerprint swipe performance, Bluetooth connectivity improvements, and battery usage alerts.

So if you are an owner of Nexus 6P smartphone then you might have to wait a little bit as the update will take some time to reach your device. Besides, you can always check for the update manually by going to the phone settings.